Now Playing: Gulf States Deal With Tornado Aftermath, Northeast Prepares for Winter Storm

Now Playing: New Orleans Woman Survives Tornado Hiding in Bathtub

Now Playing: Snowstorm Expected to Hit the Northeast

Now Playing: Penn State Student Dies After Fall in Fraternity House

Now Playing: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Silenced During Attorney General Debate

Now Playing: Soccer Ball Salvaged From Challenger Blast Makes It Into Space After 31 Years

Now Playing: Oklahoma Town: No Dancing Within 500 Feet of Church

Now Playing: 1 Dead, 1 Caught After Weeklong Manhunt in Southeast

Now Playing: Tornadoes Cause State of Emergency in Louisiana

Now Playing: Sophomore Dies After Suspected Fall at Penn State Fraternity

Now Playing: Propane Leak Leads to Explosion Within Minutes

Now Playing: Soccer Ball Recovered From Failed Space Mission Makes It Into Orbit

Now Playing: Caught on Camera: 3 Suspects, 1 With Rifle, Try to Break Into Home

Now Playing: Patriots Fans Celebrate in Boston With Victory Parade

Now Playing: Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Process

Now Playing: Couple Suspected of Multistate Killings Still on the Loose

Now Playing: 88-Year-Old Enjoys Graduation Day 71 Years Later

Now Playing: Texas Woman Accidentally Shot in the Face by Her Dad Tries to Save His Life

Now Playing: Connie Britton Discusses the Importance of Heart Health