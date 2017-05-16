Otter pups swim on their own

More
The Oregon Zoo's otter pups Nellie and Tucker "graduated from otter swim school," swimming on their own for the first time.
0:31 | 05/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Otter pups swim on their own
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47440042,"title":"Otter pups swim on their own","duration":"0:31","description":"The Oregon Zoo's otter pups Nellie and Tucker \"graduated from otter swim school,\" swimming on their own for the first time.","url":"/US/video/otter-pups-swim-47440042","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.