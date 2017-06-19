Otto Warmbier, American student held in North Korea for 17 months, dies

After breaking. We return the United States in a coma after being held captive in North Korea. Has died on a warm Beers family says he died today at a hospital in Ohio. He was jailed in North Korea accused of stealing a propaganda banner he was sentenced to jail time and hard labor but was returned to the US just last week.

