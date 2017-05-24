Overnight police raids in Manchester lead to arrests More ABC News' Molly Hunter reports from the residential neighborhood where police arrested a suspect in relation to the Manchester Arena bombing. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Overnight police raids in Manchester lead to arrests This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Manchester residents come together to honor bombing victims

Now Playing: Overnight police raids in Manchester lead to arrests

Now Playing: The latest on the terror attack in Manchester

Now Playing: Manchester residents show solidarity with bombing victims

Now Playing: President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Now Playing: Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old, teenagers

Now Playing: UK raises threat level to critical after Manchester attack

Now Playing: Did Manchester bomber Salman Abedi act alone?

Now Playing: Pope Francis and President Trump look to bridge divides in Vatican meeting

Now Playing: Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Now Playing: Manchester residents mourn as information on the suspected bomber comes to light

Now Playing: British newspaper covers mourn youngest victim of Manchester bombing

Now Playing: Pres. Trump arrives at the Vatican for first audience with Pope Francis

Now Playing: Search continues for Manchester bomber's possible ISIS connections

Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after Manchester attack

Now Playing: UK raises threat level to critical after concert terror attack

Now Playing: Search for Manchester bomber's potential ISIS connections underway

Now Playing: Manchester suicide bomber cruelly targeted the most vulnerable

Now Playing: The 'Angel of Manchester' kept children safe during chaos

Now Playing: Overturned tanker causes massive fire in California Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47605691,"title":"Overnight police raids in Manchester lead to arrests","duration":"7:02","description":"ABC News' Molly Hunter reports from the residential neighborhood where police arrested a suspect in relation to the Manchester Arena bombing. ","url":"/US/video/overnight-police-raids-manchester-lead-arrests-47605691","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}