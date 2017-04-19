Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell

Hernandez was discovered dead this morning after hanging himself in his cell, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
We have breaking news Florida former patriots player for ballplayer Aaron Hernandez has killed himself and his jail cell. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for murder but we just learned that last week that he was found not guilty. In a separate double murder case he was found dead hanging by bed sheet in his cell just after 3 o'clock this morning officials say that he'd actually tried to block. The cell door by jamming it would various items Massachusetts state police are now investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

