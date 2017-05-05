Now Playing: Penn State fraternity, 8 students charged in pledge's death

Now Playing: Judge sets trial date for 'El Chapo' in April 2018

Now Playing: Ohio couple with 5 biological children adopts 6

Now Playing: Vacation wish comes true for little girl and adults who co-parent

Now Playing: 2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia

Now Playing: Three guacamole recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Now Playing: Visiting Ginger Zee's newly renovated upstate New York home

Now Playing: Deals and steals on wheels: The best bargains from Dallas

Now Playing: Mom of 2 kids in YouTube stars' 'prank' videos speaks out

Now Playing: Officers stop to play soccer with kids

Now Playing: Patch, the one-eyed horse competing in Kentucky Derby, is 'lovable underdog'

Now Playing: Florida judge blasts college football coach

Now Playing: Newly-released videos allegedly show school abuse

Now Playing: Violent storm slams Savannah

Now Playing: What the GOP health care bill means for Americans

Now Playing: Delta apologizes to family kicked off flight

Now Playing: Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City

Now Playing: New terror warning from the TSA

Now Playing: More than a dozen children are hospitalized after a bus crash in Las Vegas