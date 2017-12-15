Transcript for Penn State officials showed a 'shocking apathy' to drinking: Grand jury

The alleged hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge Tim. After universities paternity. That investigation. Their asses. There was an assistant prosecutors also revealing the panel's recommendations. Secure it currently deficient hazing law. He's doing now is only a misdemeanor. And edged not sufficient. 26 of the opera's former fraternity Brothers. Have now been charged many facing allegations from reckless endangerment to manslaughter. Police see the students led investigators to believe a security camera in the fraternity basement wasn't working. But instead members of the fraternity allegedly deleted that video. According to prosecutors the now recovered video shows the Brothers giving up to eighteen drinks in less than ninety minute. Talk to children tell them not to get involved in in this nonsense. A crackdown on college Greek life growing across the country this morning an alleged hazing incident at the University of Houston led to a criminal indictment against it and tie your fraternity. Last month Texas State University suspended all frat and sorority activities after a student was found dead. After attending a fraternity event and Florida State suspended its pi kappa phi branch after a pledge was found dead. Following a night of party. Penn State in the meantime permanently ban. And the grand jury report today also called on the university to regularly drinking. Rather than holding paternity helpful responsible. It was with her ABC news New York.

