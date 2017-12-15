Pennsylvania cousins plead not guilty in alleged murders of 4 men

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, two cousins charged in the brutal murder of four men in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in July entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment on Thursday.
1:19 | 12/15/17

