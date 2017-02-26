'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97

More
Joseph Wapner, the judge who rose to fame on TV's "The People's Court," has died. He was 97.
1:12 | 02/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97
Okay. Wrong. Then it's. Quote. Engineering and it is getting hurt. Okay. Okay. We have. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45756370,"title":"'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97","duration":"1:12","description":"Joseph Wapner, the judge who rose to fame on TV's \"The People's Court,\" has died. He was 97.","url":"/US/video/peoples-court-judge-joseph-wapner-dead-97-45756370","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.