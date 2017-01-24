Photo Shows $20M That Feds Found Hidden in Bed

A new image released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday shows $20 million in cash that authorities found stashed in a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment.
0:25 | 01/24/17

Comments
OK so people used to hide some money under their mattress or may be some still do but not like this federal agents say they found twenty million dollars katic. In a box spring near Boston it's from a massive pyramid scheme left behind when one of the alleged masterminds fled to Brazil. The feds say he's been sending people to pick up some of the cash ever since then.

