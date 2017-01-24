Transcript for Photo Shows $20M That Feds Found Hidden in Bed

OK so people used to hide some money under their mattress or may be some still do but not like this federal agents say they found twenty million dollars katic. In a box spring near Boston it's from a massive pyramid scheme left behind when one of the alleged masterminds fled to Brazil. The feds say he's been sending people to pick up some of the cash ever since then.

