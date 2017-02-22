Transcript for Planned Parenthood scores victories on keeping their funding

Planned Parenthood has scored two important victories on keeping its funding a federal judge in Texas says the state cannot kick out the charity from its Medicaid program. At least not without a full trial Texas tried to defund Planned Parenthood amid allegations organization tried to illegally sell fetal organs. But the judge expressed skepticism over the State's evidence adding that de funding the agency would deprive thousands of patients of needed health services like cancer screening. Similar defining efforts have failed and several other states as well. And in Virginia the governor has vetoed a bill that would have blocked state funding for clinics that perform abortions for women. Not covered by Medicaid he vetoed the same bill last year but the bill's sponsor is hoping the gel of general assembly. We'll override the veto later this week.

