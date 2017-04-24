Police appeal to public for help finding missing 5-year-old; father arrested

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested on child endangerment and abduction charges.
04/24/17

Comments
This is something that any time there's a young child involved in and the missing case especially. The we have a lot of concern for that and as a parent myself. I can only imagine what it's like not to know the whereabouts your child. And I'm I'm I'm confident and it's that nothing official there's nothing. I just speaking as a as a parent myself it. There's got to be someone out there and knows the whereabouts. Air mas that region there's got to be someone out there. That knows where he's that I'm asking you. As law enforcement official and his apparent if you know anything please contact us let us now. I mean. I know that. We've had several conversations with the the mother. And she is distraught. I imagine her. Can only imagine what she's going through not knowing where childhoods. And there must be apparent out there that knows something. I just pleading with you to please come forward and give us information. Give us information so we can put in its proper perspective. Go forward to help find the young boy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

