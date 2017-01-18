Transcript for Police Capture Man Who Allegedly Killed Orlando Cop in Abandoned Home

The suspect in the murder of an Orlando police officer has now been captured market Lloyd was marched before cameras overnight in his face bloodied. He was found in an abandoned home after being on the run for nine days. Police say they traced him through text messages sent from his phone. He's accused of killing master sergeant Deborah Clayton and the killing his pregnant ex girlfriend as well. Her mother spoke after the capture. Mobbed ordered. She deserves justice she really does deserve justice and I'm glad he's caught on plant. MacKey asked him why why. Why would two want to do this lack at him liens and try to kill ball for my baby. And the police chief says they actually used to late sergeants handcuffs when arresting Lloyd he's now being treated in the hospital for those injuries and got. While being taken into custody.

