Police looking for gunman who killed 2 fans at Atlanta rap concert

An Atlanta rap concert became a melee on Sunday night after police said a fan in the crowd allegedly drew a pistol, killing two people and wounding two others before running away.
0:43 | 11/13/17

Comments
First. There was fired and then it's and so once it got to a pistol. Homicide investigators at the fight ended and a quadruple shooting it happened last night during a rap concert at the masquerade in underground Atlanta. We had warned was the battle on the scene another was transported to Grady who later die. Police say the gunman also shot two other people who survive. What would believe though the two were not intended victims witnesses said the place was full of people took cover. Her good assessment don't from the station went to experience. Others ran out of the club the majority of the people that we need to talk to actually left investigators hope security cameras captured the shooting and video of the shooter.

