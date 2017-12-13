Transcript for Police investigating Kansas fire where 3 dead bodies found as possible homicide

Close friends and family of the victims gathered here at troop and bill they don't have concrete answers but they say a family member dropped. Their loved ones when green here off yesterday at the home and they haven't heard from her since she has return phone calls. That. They look to god for support to bring peace hoping. For the bears a disaster. Did the community we just keep our barely lifted. And we're believed to have for that 1%. There were also testing and god Patricia green says her 53 year old sister when green lived at the home. A family member drop drop yesterday. Since the fire she hasn't returned any phone calls she's a loving Carson people person everybody loved her she was alive was the party. Mike with the family very important partner and close friends and fans gathered to pray. They host its picture Lee flowers and candles on the corner. In the background fire investigators meticulously sort through the ash searching for every piece of evidence. The family hopes they find answers all they know now is green was a wonderful person. And he admits her greatness is a very happy person just like this guy who got him almost like the same price now these were people lovers. Why you. There were three bodies found inside. Family members week when green was one of bills although her family is praying for the other two victims as well as whoever committed this crime. So far police officially ever release any identity struggles found inside the building. He gets it against Brian Johnson can be seen night news.

