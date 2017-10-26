Transcript for Police officer caught on video burglarizing home of hurricane victim, authorities say

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after allegedly stealing money and prescription drugs from a dying man's house. Investigators say Jason Cook was caught on camera looting the home while the owner was hospitalized for a head injury suffered during a hurricane power outage. He UPS customers can expect to pay more for shipping soon the company is raising rates by 5% on many of its services starting. Just before Christmas happy holidays the company says a higher rates will help pay for expansion and improvement. And it comes as Amazon launches a security lock system that will allow customers to get deliveries inside their homes even when they're out. It requires a Smart lock that can be opened remotely and an Amazon security camera to watch the delivery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.