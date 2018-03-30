Transcript for Police officer who shot Alton Sterling fired from Baton Rouge Police Department

These actions. Were not minor deviations. From policy. As they contributed to the outcome that resulted in the death. Of another human being last night. In of every room that you are in right now. We hello be disciplinary hearing. For offers or how Wheatley. An officer. Blaine solemn. Offered sir how neatly. Answered all of the questions. That was presented. During the here. As a result of the administrative investigation into the conduct. And behavior office how we make. As it relates to the baton which police department training pop on C procedure related to use of force. It is not sustain. As it relates to command of temper. It disposition ups this thing was determined. An offer saw how Wheatley will be suspended for three days. That is my decision. And as the right to see. As a result of administrative investigation into the conduct and behavior. Office of blanks Alamo. As it relates to the baton police department training policies and procedures. A violation of use of force has been sustained. And a violation up command of temper has been sustained. Office of blanks alimony has been terminated from the baton which police department effective today.

