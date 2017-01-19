Police Officers Use Eyedropper to Save Unconscious Newborn

The two officers in Northport, New York, used an eyedropper to remove fluid from the baby's nose, mouth and throat.
1:04 | 01/19/17

Comments
Two police officers on Long Island are being hailed heroes after saving a newborn baby. Katherine Leonard called I want one after she suddenly gave birth. At her home in north fort when police arrived they realized the baby wasn't breathing and are yeah. I think he had been baby bring. Can you brought vigorously with a towel. You can party directed. How can hold. And here. The officers quickly found a medicine drop worked to remove fluid from the baby's nose throat and mouth. When I was. And her mouth she actually bit me on the thing here is so ugly and so that the mom ugly document and integrity. They didn't get signed and she's there to make will cried as I was doing it so I knew it was working and I kind of just kept going. And sodium mascot and. On Leonard and the baby were taken to Huntington hospital. Doctors expect both to be okay.

