Police ramping up New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack

More
With over 51,000 runners participating and an expected 2.5 million spectators lining the streets across multiple boroughs, police are assuring the public that the marathon will "be a very safe event."
2:38 | 11/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police ramping up New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50866610,"title":"Police ramping up New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack","duration":"2:38","description":"With over 51,000 runners participating and an expected 2.5 million spectators lining the streets across multiple boroughs, police are assuring the public that the marathon will \"be a very safe event.\"","url":"/US/video/police-ramping-york-city-marathon-security-deadly-truck-50866610","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.