Transcript for Police relieved fatal shooting suspect was arrested

The small sense of relief that we feel as a department. As a community. That mr. holt was taken into custody and we are very very thankful that we. He was taken in the custody and nobody else was injured at this point now we will be able to. Try and start to grieve. With the shuttle program and laughs but that we were always. Thank you. To the citizens of detergent and who offered. Our officers. Are dedicated. To providing the best possible service to protect you. Can keep you safe. There's no better example. An officer Brian Shaw. Who gave his life serving this community. I promise you that our officers will continue. To serve with the same. Honor their Brian do. The same dedication. A professional service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.