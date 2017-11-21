-
Now Playing: Police relieved fatal shooting suspect was arrested
-
Now Playing: Social media savvy pets strut their stuff at PetCon
-
Now Playing: 'Blessing fence' gives clothing comfort to those in need
-
Now Playing: Calif. Hells Angels arrested in FBI raid
-
Now Playing: Ninety animal shelters partner up to offer free adoptions over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: The incredible story of a chef's survival and recovery after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Meet the 14-year-old New York Times columnist
-
Now Playing: The ultimate guide to scoring the best deals this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices
-
Now Playing: 21st Century Fox reaches $90M settlement for sexual harassment scandals
-
Now Playing: Justice Department sues to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner
-
Now Playing: $20K reward offered in death of border patrol agent
-
Now Playing: West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel road rush begins early
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of groping
-
Now Playing: CBS suspends Charlie Rose amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: 60K Haitians to lose protected immigration status in US
-
Now Playing: Fallen Border Patrol agent was attacked with rocks, union says
-
Now Playing: DC decks the halls!
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals