Police shoot, kill man who pointed pipe at them

Officers responded to the corner of Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Brooklyn, Monahan said, where they found a man who matched the suspect's description.
0:24 | 04/05/18

Police shoot, kill man who pointed pipe at them
A police involved fatal shooting in New York City is raising questions about what the police knew about the suspect. The forehead. Officer shot and killed a black man after he pointed what the officers thought was a gun. What turned out to be a metal pipe. Thirty say the police department had encountered the man before and classified him. As emotionally disturbed. Officials say the officers who fired weapons were not wearing body cameras.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

