Transcript for Police shoot, kill man who pointed pipe at them

A police involved fatal shooting in New York City is raising questions about what the police knew about the suspect. The forehead. Officer shot and killed a black man after he pointed what the officers thought was a gun. What turned out to be a metal pipe. Thirty say the police department had encountered the man before and classified him. As emotionally disturbed. Officials say the officers who fired weapons were not wearing body cameras.

