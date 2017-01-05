Portland May Day protests turn violent

More
"Numerous" people have been arrested in a May Day march in downtown Portland, Oregon.
0:31 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Portland May Day protests turn violent
Okay. How old. Dreamliner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47145817,"title":"Portland May Day protests turn violent","duration":"0:31","description":"\"Numerous\" people have been arrested in a May Day march in downtown Portland, Oregon. ","url":"/US/video/portland-day-protests-turn-violent-47145817","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.