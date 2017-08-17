No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million

More
The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball was 4.
0:25 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million
And it is official the nation's got a major case of powerball fever now no one has the jackpot last night the next drawing is Saturday night with an estimated jackpot up hold your breath. 510. Million dollars that the cash value of more than 324. Million dollars. But winning all that money it isn't pretty big long shot the actual odds are one in nearly 300. Million I think those unspoken thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49268541,"title":"No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million","duration":"0:25","description":"The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64. The Powerball was 4.","url":"/US/video/powerball-winner-jackpot-now-grows-510-million-49268541","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.