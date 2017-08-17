Transcript for No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million

And it is official the nation's got a major case of powerball fever now no one has the jackpot last night the next drawing is Saturday night with an estimated jackpot up hold your breath. 510. Million dollars that the cash value of more than 324. Million dollars. But winning all that money it isn't pretty big long shot the actual odds are one in nearly 300. Million I think those unspoken thing.

