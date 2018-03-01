Transcript for Powerful coastal storm bringing snow and ice from Florida to Maine

Good morning. For the deep south we have a harsh freeze warnings still in effect for most of the deep south protect the plants the pipes the people everything watching up or one to three inches of snow in Savannah. Charleston and Myrtle Beach possibly into Wilmington. For the north east the cold ease is very slightly but that's just before we hit with the hang maker of snowstorms that's going to bring with a twelve to 24 inches of snow in some areas. And at least three to six down towards the Philadelphia area. I'm AccuWeather meteorologist. Paul Williams.

