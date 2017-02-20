-
Now Playing: Protests against President Trump continue in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Not My President Day protests in LA
-
Now Playing: Not My President Day protests: DC's DuPont Circle
-
Now Playing: Protesters in DC begin march at Not My President Day protest
-
Now Playing: 2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic accident in California
-
Now Playing: President's Day protests from New York City
-
Now Playing: Inside NBA fan Jarrius Robertson's slam dunk moment
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman who broke barriers at the US Navy
-
Now Playing: Scientists hold rally in Boston to protest threat to science
-
Now Playing: Former soccer star Lauren Holiday reflects on life after harrowing health journey
-
Now Playing: California braces for more heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Severe storm slams San Antonio, thousands without power
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as fierce storm hits the West
-
Now Playing: World War II pilot gets a chance to fly again
-
Now Playing: Index: Lack of water hampered efforts to put out giant mansion fire
-
Now Playing: Mystery man now main suspect in murders of 2 Indiana girls
-
Now Playing: Trump supporter says president has brought 'hope' and 'respect' back to US
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Jonathan Karl: Free press is a big part of what makes America great