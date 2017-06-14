Transcript for Trump: Virginia shooting suspect has died

As you all know. Shortly after 7 AM this morning. A gunman. Opened fire. When members of congress. And their staffs. As they were practicing for tomorrow's annual. Charity baseball game. Authorities are continuing. To investigate the crime. And the assailant. Has now died. From his injuries. The FBI is leading the investigation. And will continue to provide updates as new information. Becomes. Available. Congressman. Steve escalates. They member. Of house leadership. Was shot and badly wounded. And is now in stable condition at the hospital. Along with two very courageous capitol police officers. At least two others were also wounded. Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions. Of the two capitol police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds. During a very very brutal. Assault. Maloney and I are grateful. For they heroism. And praying for the swift. Recovery of all victims. Congressman scale lease is a friend. And a very good friend. He's a patriot. And he's a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And Steve. I want you to know that you have the prayers. Not only of the entire city behind you. But of an entire nation. And frankly the entire world. American is praying for you and America is praying. For all of the victims of this terrible shooting. I spoke with Steve's wife Jennifer. And I pledge to her powerful. And absolute support. Anything she needs. We're winter. And with the entire sky at least Stanley. I have also spoken. With chief Matthew. Rigorous. It's doing a fantastic job. Of the capitol police to express our sympathies. For his wounded officers and to express. My admiration. For their courage. Our brave capitol police preformed. A challenging job with incredible skill. And is sacrifice. Makes democracy. Possible. We also commend the brave first responders. From Alexandria police fire and rescue. Who rushed. To the scene. Everyone on that field is a public servant. Our courageous police. Our congressional aides. Who work so tirelessly behind the scenes. With enormous aversion. And are dedicated members of congress who represent our people. We may have our differences. But we do well. In times like these to remember that everyone who serves. In our nation's capital. Is here because. Above all they love our country. We can all agree. That we are blessed to be Americans. That our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace. And did we are strongest. When we are unified. And when we work together. For the common good. Please take a moment today to cherish those you love. And always remember. Those who serve. And keep us safe. God bless them all god bless you. And god bless America. Thank you.

