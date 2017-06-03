Transcript for Prince Michael Jackson discusses Charity, Heal LA

Hey I read on the time line getting fit I'm thinking they all. The good out of the world news and eighteen here yet we mean it's prince Michael Jackson thinks. Thank you for having me no it's it's great to be out here this brisk cold morning and a half after getting. I think about it but it looked out isn't a thirty degree in New York thing went the full day. Yet. Well here LA as a student organization on Ellen you campus and we are focused on mound child hunger child abuse and homelessness in LA county's. It's really started it was inspired from heal the world my father and we like to go more local communities they feel LA. Hopefully moving to heal New York you know that the times are different communities to support their own commuting and and I'm spread the love and a message around to different areas so we're here today going to be handing out some sandwiches system my homeless people around here is somewhat similar to what we do in LA. Thanks to face being doing right with the lovely things here it's homeless population last night did you tell them here mind. 7000. It's important it but something like this Italian leather it's small and do that makes them. Yes in LA we make sandwiches. If I have time I see a lot of homeless people in my area I'll go pick up food and bring it for them dropping off when I'm driving myself. Just one meal can really help somebody stay and make it a little back. I mean my father raised me to get back to. It's very important help never liked enemy and also talk live it feels good to help somebody out. And should be a helping hand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.