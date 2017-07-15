Transcript for Ex-prisoner misses job interview to save motorist

Man hard and as luck finally got a job interview but we're still all to help someone else a look bus ride to the interview he does happen look out the window and saw an overturned cars smoking. Right now this is exclusive video looking at of the accident needless to say it and make it to the job interview now we community is rallying around him. Here's Eyewitness News a border Marcus Solis. Surveillance video captures the moment of impact when a driver loses control. And an unlikely hero emerges. This is Aaron talker just a month out of prison. On Wednesday or ordered pressure at the halfway house in Bridgeport where he stain boarded a bus for a job interview and came upon the overturned car in Westport. In the video you see Tucker run straight to the driver's window. Like this even make it through this if they need you I need you outburst Nissan needs because somebody felt that way. Workers from nearby auto repair shop used to fire extinguisher on the smoking car while helping talker removed the 61 year old driver from the vehicle. At one point Tucker takes off her shirt to help stop the bleeding from a. Head wound we are just jumped and inside that something had to be done. We fail nothing gonna wait. It's all right here consent. Come here with us that's how they've passed the appoint a new book to me. It may happen again on them thing to do causes the right thing. Get a job Leonard you and he stopped Karen dale was among the Westport resident who heard the story and decided to help. She started to go for on the page that has already raised over 151000 dollars. He's just been nice guy who wants to be a good dad to his son when he talks about his son. You could campaigning through the phone all of. Which has humbled talker a food I think about people being person's situation because. He take any time want to help meanwhile sun. He insists he's not a hero but wants to be one for his son to Tucker says some of the money raised will go toward starting a college front. In Westport Marcus channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.