-
Now Playing: Tampa mosque fire investigated as arson
-
Now Playing: Professor's selfie snapshots a project 30 years in the making
-
Now Playing: NJ woman's reaction to $2M lottery win caught on video
-
Now Playing: Chef Wolfgang Puck discusses his chocolate Oscars live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: New evidence in 12-year murder mystery leads to arrest
-
Now Playing: Justice Department reverses Obama guidance on reducing private prisons
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates Kansas City triple shooting as hate crime
-
Now Playing: Midwest braces for blizzard, severe storms
-
Now Playing: Arrest made in 2005 disappearance of Georgia high school teacher
-
Now Playing: Authorities arrest last remaining demonstrators at pipeline protest camp
-
Now Playing: Kindergartners host wedding for a couple of ducks
-
Now Playing: Transgender activists speak out at CPAC
-
Now Playing: Stand Your Ground laws: The basics
-
Now Playing: Hundreds protest, 23 arrested after confrontation with off-duty LAPD officer
-
Now Playing: Man donates about $400K to charity through recycling proceeds
-
Now Playing: Bride hikes 3 miles in crocheted dress for mountaintop wedding
-
Now Playing: Couple keeps pregnancy a secret for 9 months, surprises grandma
-
Now Playing: Gavin Grimm, transgender student in landmark lawsuit, and Laverne Cox discuss Trump's new policy
-
Now Playing: Off-duty LAPD officer's clash with teens sparks protests
-
Now Playing: NYPD commissioner: Officers won't help with deportations