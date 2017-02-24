Transcript for Professor's selfie snapshots a project 30 years in the making

I thought that it was kind of like punching life's clock. So I would get up every day and I was alive another day. We first introduced you to Carl baited a Boston College professor three years ago. And today he celebrates the use of the oldest old school cameras when he celebrates that at age 34 and its end of a bathroom he took the first healthy. Thirty years ago today. The project was about the idea of mortality it's about the idea of obsession. It's about the idea of incremental change. He only missed taking his own picture wants back in 1991. He even did it through prostate cancer with 111000 self used to date the project he calls every day. He'll continue as long as he's a lot. I've learned that I've gotten old. Actually some people say that I haven't aged as Marx's. As much as others in thirty years which reduces. Good for me bird that for the project. So uses the same camera the same lighting in the same pose a background. Every day. Everything is the same in the way that I present myself. I don't grow facial hair. The same kind of a haircut. Anything that I can control. I do control the -- was not for the Sophia it I'd probably still be toiling away obscurity. The only change you should expect to seat for short is how he tries to put the wow the presentation of his next LP exhibit. And Chestnut Hill Ron dollar Richardson WCVB news and upon.

