Pulse nightclub shooter's wife found not guilty

Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was declared not guilty on all counts Friday morning.
0:26 | 03/30/18

Transcript for Pulse nightclub shooter's wife found not guilty
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

