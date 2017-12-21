Rain, snow move across country into holiday weekend

Some areas of the country will likely see a white Christmas on Monday.
Turning now to the weather to storms are threatening to delay Christmas travel for many Americans let's take a closer look at that forecast. Good morning wet and wintry conditions expected this weekend if you are taking to roads or perhaps catching a flight notice to the northeast perhaps some wintry weather over Bart Gordon of England it turns to a plain rain as we work await the Ohio valley. And also one of the southeast that slippery roads also get any possibility. Over the center portion of the country. Extending into the rocky soon as we venture into Sunday notice that potential for some snow into the midwest with dry conditions continuing over the southwest. I'm Justin pot it with your AccuWeather forecast.

