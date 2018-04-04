Transcript for Rallies across the county commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

Fifty years after his assassination and the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is still felt here in Memphis up looked just adore me it's on to something here. And I'll just imagine what it was like being here that moment thousands standing underneath the balcony at the Lorraine hotel reclaiming the very pleased working lost his life. Knowing. That he was here to make a change in and to be a good caught did advocate for. For change. It it it really. It really is a humbling experience. Turning the anniversary of his death into a celebration of his life. I'm. A reflection of how far beef com I would not be standing here today. Had it not then the doctor king and I am keenly aware of that and of how far we still have. Ago four people matter all around this country and we have to continue to Arabic T. On behalf but the voice list in the name list because we are all part of the fabric. Of this slice. And when one strings unravels we all. Tributes are pouring in from across the country in Atlanta king's grave site the eternal flame symbolizing king's fight for the below the community. He's still burning bright. It was right on that balcony where king was shot at 601 now today at exactly know the local time a bell will pull 39 times. Once for every year of his life. Maggie really ABC news Memphis Tennessee.

