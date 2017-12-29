Rare celestial phenomenon to light up the night sky in 2018

More
In the first month of 2018, skywatchers will be able to see a super blue blood moon.
3:00 | 12/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare celestial phenomenon to light up the night sky in 2018
And it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52049089,"title":"Rare celestial phenomenon to light up the night sky in 2018 ","duration":"3:00","description":"In the first month of 2018, skywatchers will be able to see a super blue blood moon.","url":"/US/video/rare-celestial-phenomenon-light-night-sky-2018-52049089","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.