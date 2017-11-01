'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Friday, January 13th at 10/9c on ABC

ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer connected on social media with thousands of working Americans to hear the realities they face in their daily lives. See her report on the struggle these Americans face attempting to live the life they once knew growing up.
0:30 | 01/11/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Friday, January 13th at 10/9c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

