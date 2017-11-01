-
Now Playing: Hidden America: Prostitution and the Girl Next Door
-
Now Playing: California Family Trapped By Landslide at Their Front Door
-
Now Playing: Vigil Held for Slain Orlando Officer
-
Now Playing: Timelapse Shows Construction of NASA's Giant Rocket Test Stand
-
Now Playing: Man Commutes Through Snowy Streets on Unicycle
-
Now Playing: River Overflow Causes Extreme Flooding in California
-
Now Playing: 'My Reality: A Hidden America' Airs Friday, January 13th at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: California Grandpa Recounts his Texas Drug Arrest
-
Now Playing: Drone Footage Shows Sacramento Area Flooding
-
Now Playing: Mom's Rescue of Choking Toddler Daughter Caught on Video
-
Now Playing: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
-
Now Playing: Tree Falls on Car During Windstorm
-
Now Playing: Video Ignites Debate Over People Touching Sea Lions in California
-
Now Playing: Cat Rescued From Raging Floodwaters in Sacramento
-
Now Playing: Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'
-
Now Playing: Former Sen. Al D'Amato Kicked Off JetBlue Flight After Seat Disagreement
-
Now Playing: Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
-
Now Playing: Rare, Beautiful Ice Disc Appears in Washington State River
-
Now Playing: Two Law Enforcement Officers Dead in Orlando
-
Now Playing: Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police