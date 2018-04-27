Record rainfall leads to flooding in New England

Several days of record rainfall combined with melting snow is causing flooding in some New England towns.
0:39 | 04/27/18

Transcript for Record rainfall leads to flooding in New England
Any storm system is bringing a second round of showers along the East Coast rain is expected today from DC to Boston. Up to two inches is possible in some areas there are some flood watch is in parts of Maine. Because a rain combined with snow melt could raise rivers and creeks and looking at today's high temperatures that rain will keep temperatures in the fifties here in New York. Mostly in the seventies in the Ohio valley sixties for most of the West Coast. Phoenix is on a roll 98 degrees.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

