Red roses make 2,500 mile journey for Valentine's Day

During the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, more than 22 million flowers are screened at Miami International Airport each day.
1:53 | 02/13/17

For these roses reach their destination. Let's go back to their roots. Eight out of every ten flowers in the US actually start here in the fields of South America. Back in 1991. President HW bush used flower power fight the war on drugs this. This is crack cocaine. He cut import taxes on more innocent flowers to encourage farmers to produce something other than cocaine. We became the blooming business and by 2003 the country of Colombia had replaced California as the largest provider of flowers the US market. Now Latin airlines like the ten race up north to deliver before Valentine's Day. With 22 million roses and stems landing each day at Miami International Airport the flower gateway of the US. I'm down here Miami International Airport the largest processors and her roses in the United States almost every flower from South America comes. There is Miami international.

