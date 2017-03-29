Transcript for Release of 'DREAMer' Daniel Ramirez approved by judge

Didn't know Ramirez could soon be home cool. And excited to see that I. Roger Arianna was a family friend who got the news Tuesday that a judge rated Ramirez release on a 151000 dollar bond. One amendment after Obama so we're bidding are excited about it Ramirez's attorney Wii's Cortes says today's bond hearing in immigration court lasted two hours. Would the 24 year old testifying for forty minutes. While it was discussed there was whether Daniel was going to be against a community within he's going to be flight risk of potentially natural enough to his. Future of more proceedings. This video shows immigration agents arresting Ramirez on February 10 as they picked up his father. Ramirez was brought to the US illegally as a child but gained dock a status protecting him from deportation. Agents say after is arrest he admitted an affiliation with a gang. And that government revoked his protection. His legal team denies again claims there's still a long road ahead for now they say Ramirez still has hearings in immigration court and in federal court opened the February arrest itself. One of the biggest things and habeas relief here's that he's out. He's out and so that he is able to more fully cooperate with this case you can more fully be involved in Washington to be reunited with the spam.

