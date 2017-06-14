Transcript for Rep. Barton: 'The shooter never got on the [baseball] field'

Now from another member congress who's there. Congressman Joseph Barton of Texas let's listen. Tax that he and that. So ago. In doing so that injure themselves remarkable terrorism and where the they were out there and the purse based idea where it's. Congress to me is that they normally positioned themselves they were not on the field the shooter was not on the field and never got on the field. He statement and the third base then again it came from France and home like Batman utility shed. And in darted out in front of the utilities yet and that's when he got you into computers. I did not until after the fact I was. Getting them protecting. Lincolnshire Manson's. I did not see him when listening to news so we just left. Jeff Duncan from South Carolina Jeff generally played shortstop or third base track Kelly and Jeff was leading with another member. Rhonda Santos. Who would've all been positioned in the infield. As is customary we all have responsibilities to get back to so sometimes people finish what they're doing and leave a little early. As Jeff was walking out he actually sole shooter. Who spoke to him and said you know who wore those guys said that's the congressional baseball team and said what are they. Republicans or Democrats sent that the Republicans and that was conversation he had I was only as they were trying to said he inherited a little weird. We need to go instead thank you thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.