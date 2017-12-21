Returning soldier surprises wife during photo shoot

A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his wife by photobombing her photo shoot.
0:28 | 12/21/17

Comments
Transcript for Returning soldier surprises wife during photo shoot
I wanted to do something for her that would be. A big deal or something that would be really memorable. Imclone. They both Hastings says.

