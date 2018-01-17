Transcript for Roberts County: A Year in the Most Pro-Trump Town

I and. There is his certainty to life in Roberts County. Here in the Texas Panhandle the uninterrupted sky above this sweeping plains around. Generation after generation. Very little has changed. This one downtown stoplight always flashing yellow on one side and ran on the other. And you can almost set your watch to train. They raced through town so often people here say they don't even notice them. Here in Roberts County the population is around 900 and it's when he sixteen election almost all of them voted for Donald Trump. 95%. With the highest county percentage in the entire country so the rest of the world took no. The press descended on this quiet community and then they all laughed. We however came back again and again over the last year seat we wanted to spend time with folks on the ground here to really understand what matters to. In to see what they thought about president trumps first year so one month after he took office we came here. And met Mitchell lock. I was born here raised here my great great grandfather. Helped found the town. The small town everybody knows it's. It's a slow lives. And I'm jewel. Mitchell is a different generation cattle rancher. In this Stanley business father and son work side by side thing David ought to be goes wherever it and you can't get to work together every. If a harbinger the outward like where you draw the line for blog father son do border bullies like you don't if it's o'clock with more than one word. And Clark aren't edited and talk about this working Argo the vote. The locks and rants like others in this area is fast. Just enough that are three. Their land stretches thousands of acres and it's worth millions of dollars but money is still tight most of what they earn goes back into the business. Another child goes to pay down debt and there's only enough for Mitchell to pull a salary. But if president trump can pushed tax cuts. All that could change. Hillary Clinton presidency might distort our business she would have raised the impacts and we already struggle to pay the taxes my dad's only two years old you are. We would have had to pay the value of 50% of our ran something that he's worked his entire life for the past down those kids. It was immaculate pretty. The cure periods so Mitchell voted for trump and then he says he didn't even like but who promised to get rid of the estate tax. I think he's before a room. I think he's a blow hard his policies will help us more. What more could what Hillary Clinton for voting for him. Helped me and my own and that's who or go for. Me my family my parents my community. Mitchell introduced us to life here in Roberts county and what's important to the people who actually live here. But that's just one man's opinion there were 549. Other voters in the county so. We'll come back to find out if his family and neighbors feel the same way that he. So we are backing Roberts canny Texas. Unlike similar here it within one month in the trump presidency now it's June so it's been almost five months. And a lot has happened. And we will soon begin the construction loving Grady Grady all along our southern border. I issued an executive order June temporarily suspending immigration from places where and. Hi Neil. This is a repeal battery place. Wells obamacare president trump has informed NBI director James combing that he's been terminated my entire company. He wasn't doing a good job Robert Pollard the former director the FBI has been appointed to be the special counsel looking end to Russia's interference in the 2016 election the entire thing is mentally challenged. And there's no collusion. It's the first weekend of June. Which means time for the annual count calling festival in Miami the only town in Roberts County. And yes that is the right way to say. All about there's food Stanley find. And the competition in the T he old fashioned way to call panel. Are you this is Steve Porter he was one of last year's champions. Okay. Steve has lived in the Texas Panhandle his entire life. Our own but man man. He served in the military married his college sweetheart and raised his kids in the neighboring town of Tampa. Everybody around here knows Steve and everybody knows who loves to sing. Somewhere. And knew where. How big a and a little man. And that the rift. Who ago. Now retired he spends most of his time tending his farm in Roberts County. He really likes Donald Trump's message and he really disliked Hillary Clinton. His dog buddy agrees. They what do you think about him. Henry. Desmarais. Who what do you think about Hillary Hillary. Good me. I feel that he is a strong leader. And he is putting forth. A full wishful. Image of our country. Reform immigration. Reform. Our medical system. Reform our tax system where you at and it mr. Trump's plan to build physical wall not really. I just never have believed that that wall. Is going to work. You know I don't necessarily agree Ment everything. Down. What do you disagree. I disagree with him do it knows tweet. A these Smart people he ran on this idea. As getting people from entering the country. If they were must did you agree with. It's not the most popular religion with me because what it's done is it's. Could it's no women now on the two day third rate you know that's not the religion as a whole way. I mean there are millions of both arms right here in America who don't practices after. My first roommate in college. Was full blown Islamic. And weakness and Hezbollah and called him. You know once while you know he would throw out these little magic carpet that between our they had and his parents. And well like gold it is magic carpet you know. I love. You tell me all about his war with Saudi Arabia. And when out so aloof plane. Here's me when I saw this plane to fly into those buildings. And they feared. That they Wear Muslim. And I felt. Can't me. People that are close this painful. Dale part of this guy be he. I was shocked. Five minutes from Steve porter's house across the train tracks we need Sonya Lopez. It leaves you see Sonia immigrated from Mexico in 2005 to join her then boyfriend. They got married soon after their son Noel is now a junior at the local high school. Sony says her family is one of just two Mexican American families in town. Moving here she says it was tough but worth. And I came Allen like thinking if I I don't let there might eat less and in the all Goodling now to speak any English just a little bit low US found big wall. And after guys that are learning. Was wonderful. So when you run through cleaning business she's not a US citizen yet so she could vote in the last election but her husband could and he voted for Donald Trump. Put me and my opening Anne and I is his opinion on all of the people here. He let it clean for the additional too much honesty you know. People he would ire of people that they had the only witness Powell beaten or cattle beaten and a they won that concrete role. Economy than you know when you heard mr. trump say things about it makes people come coming from Mexico with a lot of. It all I don't money I don't anybody and analytical and second me is if he'd separated from the kids I've strong company. Is because they have a group army and he's a proceeding. Thankfully came to. To change she's hire me he's mine it'll be pled could it. So back when Mitchell told us that everyone here knows each other he wasn't kidding Sony is house is about five minutes that way. Right here is where some of her clients Aron and chat now aryan is Mitchell's sister and she's married chat. He's a re elect McDougal he's also the mayor of my am got all that. Chad an airing breeding were already raising teens Austin and Blake chats kids from a previous marriage. Then eight weeks ago these little guys twins Lillian and Wyatt Iraq. So the whole town is injecting it. Our communities great they brought us meals for I think it was closer ten month. We've heard so much from people hear about community where it's at community begin airing. I think everybody in this country. Is generally a good person that would go out and help somebody in need. And would bend over backwards. To put food on a family's stable if they needed it. By. They completely resilient. Being told you're gonna give me so much money so I can go over here and give these people this money. Okay so this is itemize that was best for me still money is definitely on Chad aaron's mines. And being able to afford health care for their growing family on a teacher salary has airing stressed out. Education funding. Is not what Iowa is so school districts were not getting our yearly raises our health insurance is going at every year orb going broke. Paying health care premiums I mean broke I can't be a stay at home mom. Because I have to work for insurance so yes Chad an Erin say cheaper health care would be great. So with tax cuts and an estate tax repeal that's why be noted for trump. Louis but they're not exactly hanging on every headline to see what happens. I mean there are some things are like this again and you know things channel what makes ago. Like becoming fat like Ireland out here doesn't affect me yet early. At. Boring to me. Camelot days of our lives you can watch it this week. Even if you miss the whole waking start over next week you really hadn't missed any thing. His sister may not be tracking the ups and downs of the news cycle under president trump. But Mitchell is more tuned in a. To be appointed Supreme Court justice yes I'll our voices you thunder lightning and I don't like activist judges and I don't think. That he will be. The very activist judge we haven't seen tax reform yet. No. Are you worried we'll see it. Hello main reasons he's okay though I'm not worried that if because of it doesn't do. He's an idiot and you know those are forcing the issue. Five months. Tax reform still looms large for Mitchell and a lot of folks here in Roberts County. Specifically they're banking on terms pledged to ditch the estate tax whether or not they can keep their land in the family they say depends on that. There's a lot to this lifestyle. That people were passed on other kids in with horror when. You have this outside entity that wants to come constantly report gives away from him. If you've heard or read anything about the estate tax which some also call the death tax you probably think it only applies to the very rich. And for the most part you'd be right. But the locks on paper are part of that group because of the value of this land. They're one of fewer than a hundred small businesses and farms across our entire country affected by this one specific tax. A tax that the Finley says could devastate their leg. That night three generations gather for dinner at Mitchell's house and are. He and his wife actually loved doting on their baby niece and nephew. For years they've been trying to start their own family. We've been doing with infertility and we are going to have to out of pocket if we wanna continue. And and our insurance won't cover that kind of thing that could cost us up 2.5 thousand dollars of market that's hard on her. More than me we're really focused on top of each other. Still Mitchell in Ashley keep hoping for their own Stanley one day. Mitchell's father helps heal one day have something to leave them. Yeah news affairs our friends here it's like. See this actually through. I mean streets more. Aren't there waffle. Pay taxes. If you were real is it important to you that. The next generation. Other locks and and anger on your grandchildren under side staying here well. This I'm leaving him only the latest do more than one eight over the warriors will be here. But to make sure of that and settle the future of their family business. The locks need president traveled to make good on his campaign promise to repeal the estate tax. In the months ahead they'll see if he can deliver. It's fall when we make our next trip back to Roberts camp we tried to return sooner. But things got busy. Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. National security advisor Michael Flynn gone Press Secretary Sean Spicer gone. Chief of staff writes cream is gone and finally today Steve and thank you. Cain he cast his vote with a thumbs down. Violent clashes between white Nationalists and counter protesters in the streets. Charlottesville I think there's blame on both sides of what you love to see one of these NFL owners to say get that son of a and failed right now. Out tire. We are finally anything. That crushing the horrible. The unfair this state tax. So all of course means football and the ball is huge here in Texas but. It's not unlike Miami they haven't cleared the feel guilty so they played six to six players aside. The harder teams after games or game and tonight. The football and Robert camp. When people hear mention community. If anything they're talking about. It is very cool and Gary windy tonight and the Miami warriors are losing very badly but people here show up turning to. And faith like football brings them to get. A to have. Or I. Every Thursday morning Steve Porter joins his friends and neighbors for this men's fellowship breakfast in pant the next town over. We thank you for this land that we leave the Indian freedom that we have it's like a book club support group and Bible study and want. Only with coffee. Bacon and today. A New York Times op Ed by David Brooks the Christian churches had been most of the big social movements Khmer history. They invite me to join the conversation Debbie Allen here vote for trump. Yes yes we've. Appreciate Tom's. Yet again we fringes of the things that are now there's not a meeting here things don't drink. Now. You share these. The articles you're talking about current events that it when share the same political views to you think we'll hear core values. We're disappointed. And some of our. Republicans who don't seem to. Stand for those core values mr. trump. Seems to be able to. Get himself in trouble almost every day. And not because. He's not standing for core values. But it's a media would stay have it'd be nice may you find. We ask Steve what he thought about all this senior staffers who had already left the trump White House. All within his first year they don't seem to fit into the way he wont to do things. And that's their problem and I think that's their problem because it. Going into the White House and working for the president. They need to realize that they need to do it his way. Even if he hasn't seen the policies he wants yet speech says he's glad the president is taking a stand. On issues like the NFL protests but that's the feelings of a great deal of Americans. That season. Guys making a minimum of fourteen million dollars plans with a bow. And won't show respect or kneeled to the National Anthem do you go right to. Yes I feel that way they need to show respect. And honor the flag on earned national and start over at chats ranch we hear the same thing. Somebody had to say. We need to stand for National Anthem the YSE it is they're protesting vamp them. Even though he's in line with the president on this issue. Chad wishes to trump would spend less time tweeting and more time pushing through his campaign promise it. Like getting rid if the estate tax that means that my kids can continue. Living and doing whatever they want to on the range I don't want them have to go sell half of the range. Just be of the fight for the taxes on it. Understanding why people here but their health and Donald Trump requires a better understanding of what it means live in Roberts County. Life for most here does not track with the rest of America. Roberts Kenny is older and whiter than the rest of the country. Better educated than the rest of the country. The average household here earns more than the rest of the country. Stories that trigger a sea change in other parts of America do anything create a ripple out he. Take for example the removal of confederate statutes. In 2017 across the country at debate raged over whether they should remain will be removed. Roberts County has its own confederate monument right in front of the courthouse. Most people we talked to here didn't even know what. Not far from the courthouse we meet up with Sonia. It does not happy birthday so cheers to you. Thank you so much for having me here. About the company growing working or immediately need mounted what in me still. Life is good for Sonia but she's bothered she says my president transplanted into dock the deferred action for childhood arrivals program. Her fears about families being separated from coming true and to this day she says she's never talk to her neighbors. About how the president's past remarks about Mexican immigrants factor do you think that they know it bothered you. Giving only you know they know they'd I they'd all but Obama makes I'm people. When I thought the coastal of people in the short film and the postal fees being mommy needs is not fair win when I when somebody told me at the U where. Suleyman that labor. Someone Jim if you that you swim across the river and I say you know you have that prevailing. To why he added I'm the same you once summed up from IKEA how good an education one they had could insurer is nothing. Because you did and has got beating TV US citizenship because you aware of it in ten months into this administration. Sonia is keeping her faith in president trying to win in won't help. And Imus fuel pray and quit at. I think mom on doesn't think I'm the mama a few minutes away at aaron's house life is consumed by these babies. Lillian in Wyatt are now six months old. That your back that word yet but we're like that first staying that awful. Yeah yeah right. But they'll guilty you know you've any we have health insurance. How much worse is it 200 mormons. So. Yeah you feel about the option if I was eating askew with the latest in the Russian investigation he would say I would say I have no idea but let's look no idea at all if I haven't waited that night and I and watch the news or Netflix probably Netflix. You know. If moral acting. So far she says the president seems to be heading in the right direction. I think that right now his priority again. We'll see where it goes without our heart attacks or warm if not it's and if it doesn't happen then. I won't perform again. I mean come as easing back over her brother's house that night Mitchell and Ashley are closing one chapter of their lives. And that's what wounded two. For the last time birds. It's not the uncertainty the emotional hold they all led to a happy ending. And role. Even they're having to queens. Nothing really mattered at that point more. That feeling burned around us restore. And it and okay. After. Coming knows. And Talbott and Regis and back our mileage is never fine work right now it's just nice to take a breath before. Two babies Aaron Cook. And those detainees will be coming in to look complicated world you mention this last time we talk to the felt like there analyzed by the same kind of country name. Burned out on it too because it's been talked about so much from Brooklyn to Russia and nothing came out but nothing happened to turn gets arrested her if if he gets impeached. Part charges filed against him for some kind of collusion what road Russia. You know if it doesn't affect me. I don't like I would get up the next morning in order to serve brands of but it before. Did he still feed him in the same way at any time change in and none I don't know those crossing my fingers from fingered him. Tax cuts or something went from. I think time you know a lot of things that. Are being said and aren't you being done coming out of Washington they may not affect you everyday. But they affect a lot of other people right like if they and the dock a program you're talking about 800000 people who live to Barney been thrown into incredible uncertainty. I never built. Say that Hillary had been elected and that she would've raised in taxes on high income earners and all that. And we would have had to sell or land. To the point where it wasn't sustainable for two families and where what we've been trying to build for six generations over should those people that we're down those dark. People should they be concerned about us. In that scenario would they have been concerned about me. If if the roles were reversed. Have to try hard and take care of me and my. And that's kind of when it comes down to. And it's coming down to the wire the Republicans are hard at work on a tax plan. That can make it the president won big win before the end of his first year. And special counsel Robert Mueller announcing the charges against three president trumps former advisors is massive tax cuts. Will be rocket fuel. Rockets and rocket and president trumps former national security advisor Michael foot newseum entering the courthouse has pleaded guilty. Dozens of women have come forward accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment I will be resigning as a member. But the United States senate. Can you stand here right now and say without a doubt. 100%. Certainty. That the more than a dozen women who have come forward to accuses president misconduct term are lying the president has directly about responded and said that these allegations are false. It's the second week of December when we return to Roberts candy. Christmas is just around the corner. And Sonya Lopez is ready for the holidays. Her faith is still at the heart of everything she death. Because that people dancing and a welcome equipment non Senecal is. If if you hit it big cheeses to think that the pattern in but she says that her. Prayers for president trump had not yet been answered over this past year. The stories if deportations. The uncertainty around Dhaka they weigh heavily on Sonia. Her application for citizenship her keepers as she calls them are still in the pipeline. In fact that there would mean that that's it everybody knows about it but it under the same with of people don't have papers I mean you. Is clearly it saddens me is something boring needs are we paying to work at Kean you know. In the meantime she's grateful that her business continues to grow. For saying no well chips in from time to time. It's for him so he says that she works as hardy she's done. That she remains as hopeful as she death so what about president trump makes you think that he will house. Because I know he avoidable of the economy. And that people Lenny the papers evade our legal. They can do more for the country some semi expectations high of the Tom government. East that you Smart and I know he willing to change his mind and a line. President trump and the Republicans on the verge of passing that massive reform. Over at the porter's home Steve his wife Martha and buddy sit down to watch the morning news and also a big welcome to are we good morning story. Over the last year Steve has been quick to defend his president. His wife we learned is an even bigger trump they had a few weeks ago she took a trip to New York I've got to pick one thing in mind was to go to current cap. I was the one place he would ask the workplace Allard the Porter staying on top of the national headlines. But they take issue with how some stories are reported like special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. One channel says he's gonna fiery motif. And ruin channel says. Firing. So who do you believe. I don't think he Uga who went by. I think he's going to leave him alone and I think he's going to find there's no collusion between. Trump. Do prior to the election. And the Russians. I don't think there's in the. What he caught smoking gun if they would do Cellini well. The greatness in him would come out. But when he comes to the stories of sexual misconduct. Supporters aren't sure who to support. The women speaking out where the men who stand accused. That includes president try. I'm here with he is. Way off peak period. Getting in January but. Said it you don't believe. It's pretty hard to. Dissed take people at face values. Now on days off they get and you may owner capable don't lie believe the problem Martha and I have with this is that. In this country we always believed that people were innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. T think that this women's claims should be investigating. Absolutely. Oh absolutely. That's part of due process of law but if that's true about the women who is accused the president. Asked separated from being president he is. To be the leader of the United States. They knew that. Supposedly. Before they elected he. Security at union that is well. I view that you are able to set it aside and not make it a fact. Wale. I knew what Hillary's husband was a key and I'm asking you about an excellent. I figured he had the ability. To make America great again. I think he's had a hard year but I think. Things are better. Martha heads out for the day Steve and I keep chatting over coffee. As someone for who your core Christian values. It's so important. How do you reconcile that with some of the things that this president says and a. Our presidents. Have been Meehan. That have faults and thank. And one we have right now is no different ones we've had before he probably is in a way like John why. John winds they would never say you're sorry it's a sign of weakness. Steve knows it's been a tough first year for the president. He says it's been a tough year for trump supporters to. And he shares. It's been a tough year for him personally we talk about politics who talked about history talked about race we've talked about sexism what's been linked Rea. All during this year I've been battling. Physical mail. So that when you now Cain it made me stop thinking about myself. You start thinking about bigger thing. And set off. Is that a good thing or oh I think it's a very good. You know irony is saying please I haven't seen the worst year ever and I'm like. I kind of get them to back that the best air have referee you know my babies are born this year and it's been. The best year. So parents keeping up with a full time job to growing babies and a few headlines when she can't. I don't forget I got their credit I get interfaith. For parents husband Chad the holidays are crunch time on the ranch. He's stepping into his busiest stretch of the year you are letting it without I don't know about you. Anything that happens that the feature on the radio quit working in the feature. You're really I have absolutely no. But there's a story that hits home for Aron as a young woman she had her own need to moment. I've been in that situation and feel that I know how to build the not to be scared to thank something that he likened politics and well where else the president's they're not held accountable them. 100 and members of congress right out resigned and worked out yet again sorry I don't think that they should be. And especially able to hold an office like. It's very powerful. Man my neared. Adept at Harvard Harvard has strict parent you know well I think hoping you think that that allegations against the president's penis to. And that is like if there it is like what's gonna happen probably nothing. But very soon something could happen with another issue airing cares about tax reform could very well happened by Christmas that's what we. Really wanted this whole time of our big an issue. My laugh and how long we are friendly. Horror. People a fight. People van you know. Try to do good that has. If you get up every morning and work are tails off all day long to make things happen making ends meet laughs not easy here in the Texas Panhandle. Are you so glad to be that. Not all. And it. And we're company. Over at Mitchell and Ashley meanwhile the expecting parents aren't doing a little nasty eat your own yet. I don't really know and some of them are David's that we found. That's why no name yet Mitchell's staff. Actually is now at just over four months pregnant. The twins are doing today the following year. So everybody's what we've done he's the girl. We worked with suitable. For little. Empty you know and watching all your friends and family had shoulder under and everything and then you're not being able to do it. And I know or fill this even worse than I've and it finally happened and so now. It's could enough. They're relieved Mitchell says that their struggle to start a family is finally behind them but there's no relief in sight when it comes to the future of the Stanley business. Back in Washington DC congress is set to see through president Trump's promise of sweeping tax reform. Over the next two days this is what happens. Without objection a motion to reconsider that night. I am on a table. Tax cuts and jobs act this past. We weren't making the American grain and again you haven't heard. But the plan they passed doesn't repeal the estate tax a move that would of security Mitchell in his family's future. Instead he'd double the exemption and holdings for eight years. Philly for trying hard I don't put that much faith in them actually. Anything happening with your family business is still not seeing them. It's no more safe today than it was before you though it when. How does that make you. Like it has for the last fifteen years we return appeared. What you're doing when whoever have been trying to figure an organ in the past that would you still vote for him today knowing everything now. I've got other things out of our daughter both Supreme Court Canada or. Productions and regulations and things like that and things haven't gotten worse force. And they would have gotten worse in other words when you look back just sit the first year how you've processed wheel comes to men. That. A little Velde and EH alienated the Clark well. Muffins burn down yeah. You know argue about to have caught fire yet we're still occur Herman will soon. You know and entered room. So what did we see during our year end Roberts County while a tight knit community in a quiet and beautiful corner of the country. But the generation that came before it matters Jeff as much as the ones ahead. He's like so many people here to vote for Donald Trump in the first place he offered them a chance to preserve this way of life or possibly even make a little bit better. President comes first here may have and uncertainty for some communities in America but the fact is this wasn't one of them. Life in Robert Downey doesn't change much overtime. For people who live here that's it's been just.

