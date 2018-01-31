'Roseanne' star Roseanne Barr on the difficulty of fame

The 65-year-old actress says she had a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalized several times earlier in her career.
0:35 | 01/31/18

Transcript for 'Roseanne' star Roseanne Barr on the difficulty of fame
I thought too much and too hard and an awesome why shouldn't have been involved in Hammond house fights back in eyes just all one big fine. And that's how it felt and I had several nervous breakdowns than a fortunately no one noticed. Unless. You know I I did have a few nerve Sprague Johnson was hospitalized several times. Comment was very difficult. Fame was difficult to this time around like a camp 65. And think I got Social Security now center have to worry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

