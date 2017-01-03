-
Now Playing: Rosie O'Donnell Offers to Play Steve Bannon on 'SNL'
-
Now Playing: Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 3 dead
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Vice President Mike Pence discusses repealing Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes toss junkyard cars onto Missouri highway
-
Now Playing: Teacher motivates students with daily mantra
-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood supporters share their stories on 'Capitol Takeover Day'
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Illinois
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old boy left for hours in hot car dies
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in South Ottawa, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Rosie O'Donnell headlines Resistance Address
-
Now Playing: Movie theater shooter claims self-defense in testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers message of optimism in joint address to Congress
-
Now Playing: Ashley Fallis' Parents in Disbelief Over Jury's Sudden Verdict: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Trial For Ashley Fallis' Shooting Death: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Former Colorado Deputy Goes on Trial For Wife's Shooting Death: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Police Suspect Man's Wife Didn't Commit Suicide, But Was Murdered: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Neighbor Claims He Heard Man Confess to Killing Wife: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Man Calls Police Claiming Wife Shot Herself in the Head: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Immigrant communities in Brooklyn speak out against President Trump
-
Now Playing: A Cacerolazo: pots and pans clang in demonstration