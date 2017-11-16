Transcript for Roy Moore attorney makes controversial comment about host Ali Velshi's 'background'

So that you know all kinds of stuff is going on. On the other side of the fence defenders of judge Roy Moore are scrambling a bit to sort of figure out how to justify the allegations against Roy Moore. He asked out several under age women and his lawyer was asked to explain this on MSNBC. Why would he need permissions from any of these girls mothers if they weren't underage? That's a good question. Culturely speaking there are differences. While it's awesome you have got such a diverse background it's cool to read through that. What does Ali's background have to do with dating a 15-year-old. I'm not finished with the context. Answer that. What does Ali's background have to do with dating children, under age girls? In other cultures there are arrangements through parents -- Ali is from Canada. Is he saying they have forced marriage in Toronto. Ali is a friend of mine. I worked with him for many years. He was born in Kenya and he was raced in Canada. Even if he was a Muslim from Qatar it wouldn't matter. It was dog whistle politics. Isn't he the same one getting a handwriting analyst? I don't know. It's the same guy. There are so many lawyers passing in front I can't keep any of them straight. If he didn't do it, the standard answer should be he didn't do it he didn't do it. The fact he justifies the shading of the age. He's a shameful representation of legal profession. Let's face it Okay. So the one thing I want to keep emphasizing this is Bannon's candidate. Trump went down and campaigned for Luther strange. The people of Alabama the base support for Roy Moore this is all tribal. They're not listening to anything. They know Roy Moore is not establish M. They're going to stick it to Mitch Mcconnell. The question I have we are sacrificing our values as Republicans if you can't say hitting on a 14-year-old in the mall maybe you shouldn't be in the senate. He's like 12 points behind the Democrat. Either way the Republicans are screwed with this. If he gets in then every Republican who is running or is out there next year is going to have to answer for this ped file in the congress. If the Democrat gets the seat, we'll switch in the start. That's good news for the Democrats. Alleged ped file. The deep distraction he would bring and I would assume ethics charges brought up against this man. No matter what we lose. I understand there's this giant battle between establishment Republicans and the deep trump base. Look at the chickens coming home to roost. There are people trying to dance around and defend this. It's really difficult for me to watch. I think us as Americans because this isn't just a political thing -- looking at your watch. I was looking to see if there was another harasser. I can't keep up with them. It's just -- it's sad all the way around. It is. And, you know, all I would say to the folks who may at some point have to vote either way Luther or Roy Moore, if you have daughters would you be comfortable with him in the room with one? We'll be right back.

