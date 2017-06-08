Transcript for Runner holds up collapsing competitor to cross 10K finish line

I think in the experience in the running community. I feel camaraderie comparable competitiveness. I think it should always be like. And and Jesse's just a great honor and even better guy and from what little I know about him I just had a really for the first time yesterday. And every. Every sense of the word exit from inside nature that out. There are all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.