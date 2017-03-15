Transcript for Russian agents facing charges in massive Yahoo hacking attack

The defendants include two officers of the Russian federal security service and intelligence and law enforcement agency of the Russian Federation. And two criminal hackers with room they conspired to accomplish these intrusions. Dmitry joke a child. And Igor suggestion. Both FSB officers. Protected directed. Facilitated. And paid criminal hackers to collect information through credit computer intrusions in the United States and elsewhere. They worked with co conspirators Alexi they line. And Kareem bear a top to hack into the computers of American companies providing email and Internet related services. To maintain. Unauthorized access to those computers. And to steal information including information about individual users and the private contents of their accounts. The defendants targeted Yahoo! accounts of Russian and US government officials including cyber security. Diplomatic and military personnel. They also targeted Russian journalists. Numerous employees and other providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit. They line has been indicted twice before in the United States' fourth three intrusions into e-commerce companies. That victimized millions of parents customers. And he has been one of the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals from more than three years. Alliance and notorious criminal conduct and a pending Interpol red notice did not stop us at the FSB officers who instead of detaining him. Used him to break into the eyes networks. Meanwhile they line used his relationship with the two FSB officers. And his access to yacht to commit additional crimes to line his own pockets with money. Specifically. A line used his access to ya to search for in steel financial information such as gift card and credit card numbers from users' email accounts. He also gained access to more than thirty million accounts whose contacts he then stool to facilitate an email scams. With these charges the Department of Justice is continuing to send a powerful message that we will not allow individuals. Groups. Nation states where a combination of them to compromise the privacy of our citizens. The economic interests of our companies or the security of our country. For those who may not be familiar with yet SP it is an intelligence and law enforcement agency and a successor to the Soviet union's KGB. The FSB unit that the defendants worked for the center for information security. Also known as century eighteen. Is also the FBI's point of contact in Moscow for cyber crime matters. The involvement and direction and at SP officers with law enforcement responsibilities makes his conduct that much more egregious. There are no for free passes for foreign state sponsored criminal behavior.

