Transcript for San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility

According to one of our sources. Be employee. Went inside this building. And started to shoot during what may have been a morning meeting this is around 9 o'clock she believes this was a UPS driver who went in initially to shoot another driver. And then began shooting and hitting others a neighbor tells us that he heard four shots. Some time pass been heard at least four more shots and then saw a number of employee is running out of the building toward where he lives across the street. As they were looking for safety says UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company's facility in sever Cisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement we cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time pending the police investigation.

