San Juan mayor feuds with energy firm over threat to stop work after audit request

A letter sent by Puerto Rico governor to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general's office on Wednesday touched off a Twitter feud and later apology by the small Montana-based company that earned a contract to restore power.
The governor of Puerto Rico is now the latest lawmaker demanding a review of the 300 million dollar power restoration contractor awarded to a small company from Montana. White fish energy which is based in the hometown and of interior secretary Ryan's Inky. Recently had only full two. Full time employees but says it specializes in working in mountainous areas just last night the company apologized for a Twitter feud with the mayor of San Juan. Who criticized the contract. Meanwhile Tesla has now provided solar panels to restore power at a Children's Hospital in Puerto Rico. The hospital was forced to run off generators after hurricane Maria it says the new solar system will supply all its power needs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

