Transcript for Scalise in critical condition after Virginia shooting

Baseball equipment left on the field scattered remnants of a summer morning interrupted by gunfire. The assailant shooting at least five victims including the Republican whip congressman Steve Scully who is now in critical condition Stephen others. You are deeply in our prayers. They count the minutes until you return partisanship was cast aside in a sheer disbelief Democrats seen here praying for their Republican colleagues. We are united in our shock. We are united are English. And in attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. Senator Bernie Sanders reacting to reports of the shooter may have volunteered on his campaign. I am sickened. By just despicable. Acts. Investigators are still trying to determine the motive of the shooter believed to be 66 year old James T hodgkin's and of Belleville Illinois. Just before the shooting began one congressman was approached by a stranger. It happened interaction with someone of the parking lot and asked me if the team practicing less Democrat or Republican payment toward it. They're Republicans he says Kate things. Moments later gunshots pierced the air the shooter at third base congressman's -- hit on second. He dragged himself after he was shot. From near second base about ten or fifteen yards into the field just to be that the little further away from the gunman he was laying motionless out there. Capitol Hill police on the scene returning fire our brave capitol police perform. A challenging job with incredible skill. And this sacrifice makes democracy. Us. And that shooter is believed to be deceased we do you continue to monitor the health of all five of the victims. And they show of solidarity. That congressional baseball game that was scheduled for tomorrow will continue to go on as planned. With one significant difference Republicans and Democrats will all be wearing the same jerseys LSU. In honor of congressman Billy. Reporting from Delray Virginia Lana back ABC news.

