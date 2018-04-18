'Scaredy-cat' man jumps when he spots a cat

More
A stray cat wandered into a Columbia, Tennessee, shop on April 12, and a customer got the scare of his life.
0:24 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Scaredy-cat' man jumps when he spots a cat
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54568224,"title":"'Scaredy-cat' man jumps when he spots a cat","duration":"0:24","description":"A stray cat wandered into a Columbia, Tennessee, shop on April 12, and a customer got the scare of his life.","url":"/US/video/scaredy-cat-man-jumps-spots-cat-54568224","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.