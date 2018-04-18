Now Playing: Dashcam captures powerful house explosion in Texas

Now Playing: Storm system heading east to bring rain and snow

Now Playing: 'Scaredy-cat' man jumps when he spots a cat

Now Playing: Ohio deputy rescues woman from flooded car

Now Playing: Dad is overcome with emotion when he holds his son for 1st time

Now Playing: Nanny found guilty of stabbing 2 children to death in New York apartment

Now Playing: James Comey on whether Hillary Clinton received justice

Now Playing: James Comey says he doesn't think Trump will fire Mueller

Now Playing: James Comey on speaking out about Clinton investigation

Now Playing: James Comey reacts to GOP lawmakers calling for investigation on him

Now Playing: Former FBI Director James Comey says he's no longer a Republican

Now Playing: Live update on today's biggest stories

Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Barbara Bush

Now Playing: Starbucks 911 arrest audio released

Now Playing: 3-year-old accidentally shoots pregnant mom: Cops

Now Playing: Southwest passengers recall horror of deadly flight

Now Playing: 1 dead after plane's engine failure

Now Playing: 'Beyond I Do' campaign fights against legal LGBT discrimination

Now Playing: Woman accused of 2 murders spotted in Florida