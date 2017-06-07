Transcript for Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video

This memorial here just outside the forces precinct has been growing steadily from yesterday into the early. Hours this morning and continues to grow at this hour. The are dropping off flowers and lighting candles and we've even got. Some handwritten letters from children with the help program here that have been added to this memorial. At the same time though there is a renewed effort to piece together the events that led to this officer's death. As we pointed out a moment ago we have new surveillance video from a nearby store you chose the chilling moments before. Officer we have soldiers Familia was shot. It shows 34 year old Alexander bonds the suspect. Approach the of mobile command center on the passenger side that's where officer familiar with writing in her room mobile. And at that point police say he fired one shot striking officer familiar. And killing her he then fled the area and was confronted by police he too was shot dead but the you can see also in the surveillance video that. A flood of officers came into the area trying to rush need to their fallen officer. You're into an ambulance and off to seek board was hospital sadly where she passed away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.